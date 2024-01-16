Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Regal Letter Box
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Does everything the moogle letter box does, but with more majesty! ※One per estate only.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
728 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Gold Ingot
2
Cobalt Plate
2
Ancient Lumber
2
Kingly Whisker
2
Undyed Woolen Cloth
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1375
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
