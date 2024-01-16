Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Regal Letter Box

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Does everything the moogle letter box does, but with more majesty! ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Cobalt Plate
2
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
2
Item Icon
Kingly Whisker
2
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
Final Fantasy XIV Really Popped Off for Square Enix Last Year
Andrea Shearon
Unpacking Is a Zen Puzzle Game about the Joys of Moving in and Moving On
Natalie Flores