Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Red Quartz

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Several small pieces of deep red unpolished quartz.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
How to unlock the new Mountain Hollow area in Final Fantasy XIV's Island Sanctuaries
Jessica Scharnagle
Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff,Dillon Skiffington