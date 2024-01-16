Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Rebel Coat
Body - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Ethereal Silk
7
Shell Leather
7
Manzasiri Hair
7
Manasilver Nugget
7
Crystals
Wind Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
