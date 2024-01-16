Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Rebel Coat

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ethereal Silk
7
Item Icon
Shell Leather
7
Item Icon
Manzasiri Hair
7
Item Icon
Manasilver Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

How to Get the Martial Artist’s Gear Set in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall
How to Get the Best Crafting Gear in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
placeholder
All the highlights from Sony's E3 press conference
David Andrews