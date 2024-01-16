Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rarefied Titanbronze Pickaxe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An epic tool destined for an attic stool. ※For collectable submissions only.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Zonure Leather
7
Item Icon
Sandteak Lumber
7
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

