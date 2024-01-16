Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rarefied Spaghetti al Nero

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

“So tired of golden noodles, I want them to turn black.” ※For collectable submissions only.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Squid Ink
6
Item Icon
Vermicelli
6
Item Icon
Blood Tomato
6
Item Icon
Frantoio Oil
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Water Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

