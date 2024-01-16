Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Squid Ink
Ingredient - Item Level 400
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This sticky, stygian liquid─decidedly an acquired taste─was harvested from a spearhead squid.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Spearhead Squid
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
73
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
645
Max Quality
3120
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1348
Craftsmanship
1457
