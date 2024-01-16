Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Squid Ink

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This sticky, stygian liquid─decidedly an acquired taste─was harvested from a spearhead squid.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Spearhead Squid
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng
Where to Find Thavnairian Calamari in FFXIV - Fishing Guide
Nerium
FFXIV Dungeon Guide: Alzadaal's Legacy (Patch 6.1)
Michael Higham