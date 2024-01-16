Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rarefied Ovim Wool Tunic

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

“Is that a wand holder in the back? How convenient!” ※For collectable submissions only.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Ovim Wool
7
Item Icon
Zonure Leather
7
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Farm Purple Crafters' Scrips in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Wind Crystal Farming - The Best Way to Farm Wind Crystals
Nerium