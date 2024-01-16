Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rarefied Dhalmelskin Codex

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Hopefully the rest of the dhalmel didn't go to waste. ※For collectable submissions only.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Dhalmel Leather
4
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Item Icon
Enchanted Hardsilver Ink
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
4
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

