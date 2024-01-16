Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Raptorskin Shirt

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

140

140

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Raptor Sinew
6
Item Icon
Raptor Leather
6
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

