FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Raptorskin Shirt
Body - Item Level 49
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
140
Magic Defense
140
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 49
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
95 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+11
Vitality
+14
Dexterity
+11
Determination
+20
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 39
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
49
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Raptor Sinew
6
Raptor Leather
6
Undyed Woolen Cloth
6
Crystals
Wind Shard
6
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
49
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
174
Max Quality
1940
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
