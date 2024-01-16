Games
FFXIV
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Raptorskin Ring
Ring - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
3801 gil
Sells for
45 gil
Bonuses
GP
+20
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Raptor Sinew
6
Raptor Leather
6
Crystals
Wind Shard
6
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
1880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
