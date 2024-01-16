Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ramhorn Claws
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 10
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
14
Physical Damage
11.95
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 10
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+1
Direct Hit Rate
+2
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 10
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
10
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Ram Horn
1
Animal Sinew
1
Crystals
Fire Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
10
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
45
Max Quality
250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
Related Posts
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall