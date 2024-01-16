Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Rakshasa Zori of Striking
Feet - Item Level 380
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
201
Magic Defense
201
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+76
Vitality
+79
Skill Speed
+52
Direct Hit Rate
+75
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
380
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Evergleam Ingot
2
Bloodhempen Yarn
2
Procoptodon Leather
2
Grade 4 Reisui of Strength
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1500
Max Quality
6100
Characteristics
Required
Control
1600
Craftsmanship
1650
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2000
