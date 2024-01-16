Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Raincaller

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A deep-blue freshwater fish native to the lakes and swamps of the Black Shroud. They can be seen sticking their heads out of the water whenever it rains, leading people to believe it is the fish summoning the storm. However, naturalists have surmised that the fish are simply rising to the surface in search of food, mistaking the drops of water for insects. [Suitable for display in aquariums tier 2 and higher.] [Suitable for printing on medium canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall