Raincaller

A deep-blue freshwater fish native to the lakes and swamps of the Black Shroud. They can be seen sticking their heads out of the water whenever it rains, leading people to believe it is the fish summoning the storm. However, naturalists have surmised that the fish are simply rising to the surface in search of food, mistaking the drops of water for insects. [Suitable for display in aquariums tier 2 and higher.] [Suitable for printing on medium canvases.]

Available for Purchase with gil No