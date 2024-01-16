Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Ragstone Grinding Wheel
Goldsmith's Secondary Tool - Item Level 11
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 11
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Bonuses
Control
+19
Craftsmanship
+34
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
11
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ragstone
1
Ash Lumber
1
Bronze Ingot
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
11
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
48
Max Quality
270
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
