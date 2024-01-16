Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Radiant Astral Eye

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A luminous stone sphere with an unbalanced elemental aspect tipping towards astral.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Eye
9
Item Icon
Aqueous Whetstone
9
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker: Full Breakdown of Magic and Ranged DPS Changes Up to Level 90
Michael Higham
FFXIV Guide: Best Endgame Gear Sets and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham