FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Radiant Astral Eye
Stone - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A luminous stone sphere with an unbalanced elemental aspect tipping towards astral.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Astral Eye
9
Aqueous Whetstone
9
Crystals
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
125
Max Quality
2000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
391
