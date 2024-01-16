Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Pure Titanium Plate

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A thin, tiny plate of the purest titanium.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Coke
6
Item Icon
Pure Titanium Ore
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
6
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Coke
6
Item Icon
Pure Titanium Ore
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
6
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

