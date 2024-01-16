Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Pure Titanium Plate
Metal - Item Level 300
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A thin, tiny plate of the purest titanium.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
38 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Coke
6
Pure Titanium Ore
6
Crystals
Ice Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1140
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1080
Craftsmanship
1100
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Coke
6
Pure Titanium Ore
6
Crystals
Fire Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1140
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1080
Craftsmanship
1100
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
