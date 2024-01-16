Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Private Moai
Minion - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
It's watching you. Watching you. Watching you. Use item to acquire the private moai minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Royal Fern
7
Colossus Slab
7
Chromite Ingot
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Unlock The Private Pachypodium in FFXIV Patch 6.35
Mike Williams
Why Final Fantasy XIV's Subreddit /r/ffxiv Went Private
Mills Webster
Final Fantasy Creator Makes a New Square Company Inside FFXIV
Mike Williams