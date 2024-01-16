Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Private Moai

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

It's watching you. Watching you. Watching you. Use item to acquire the private moai minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Royal Fern
7
Item Icon
Colossus Slab
7
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

