FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Potted Spider Plant
Tabletop - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A flowering herb with long, narrow leaves.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Humus
4
Brass Ingot
4
Potter's Clay
4
Desert Seedling
4
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
