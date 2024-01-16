Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Potted Spider Plant

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A flowering herb with long, narrow leaves.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
4
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
4
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
4
Item Icon
Desert Seedling
4
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

