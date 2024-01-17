Games
Medicine - Item Level 10
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This weak concoction instantly restores a small amount of HP.
Recast
0m 25s
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
28 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Chanterelle
1
Distilled Water
1
Tinolqa Mistletoe
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
12
Total Crafted
3
Durability
60
Difficulty
53
Max Quality
290
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
