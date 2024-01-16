Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Plumed Mythril Pickaxe
Miner's Primary Tool - Item Level 38
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
21
Physical Damage
22.4
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MIN - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
67 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+71
Perception
+41
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
38
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Oak Lumber
4
Undyed Linen
4
Mythril Ingot
4
Wildfowl Feather
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
38
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
129
Max Quality
1280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
