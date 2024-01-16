Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Platinum Planisphere
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
57
Physical Damage
60.8
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
236 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+38
Vitality
+35
Spell Speed
+28
Determination
+40
Direct Hit Rate
+11
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Wootz Ingot
2
Kirimu Leather
2
Platinum Ingot
2
Allagan Catalyst
2
Enchanted Platinum Ink
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
480
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
620
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Crystalline Conflict PVP Guide — 14 Tips You Need to Know to Win
Michael Higham
FFXIV Delays Some Ceremonies of Eternal Bonding Due To Ongoing Maintenance
Mike Williams