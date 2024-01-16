Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Planter Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A low partition outfitted with several planter pots.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
5
Item Icon
Elm Lumber
5
Item Icon
Island Seedling
5
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
4
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

