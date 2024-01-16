Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Planter Box
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A rectangular wooden box filled with blooming wildflowers.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Potter's Clay
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Shroud Seedling
6
Growth Formula Gamma
6
Crystals
Water Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
158
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
