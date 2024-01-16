Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Planter Box

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rectangular wooden box filled with blooming wildflowers.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
6
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
5
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

