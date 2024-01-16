Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Pipe Box Materials

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

All the materials necessary to construct an oriental pipe box. (Crystals not included.)

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Players are Calling for a Better Blacklist System, Again
Jessica Scharnagle
All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
All FFXIV Online Store Mounts
Emily Berry