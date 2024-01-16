Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Pewter Rapier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

94

107.79

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Ametrine
7
Item Icon
Pewter Ingot
7
Item Icon
High Durium Ingot
7
Item Icon
Chloroschist Whetstone
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Ahead of Endwalker, the Voice Cast of Final Fantasy XIV Reflects on the Journey
Natalie Flores
How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium