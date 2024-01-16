Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Pewter Circlet of Maiming
Head - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
299
Magic Defense
381
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 82
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+114
Vitality
+121
Critical Hit
+79
Direct Hit Rate
+112
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 72
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Ametrine
7
Pewter Ingot
7
High Durium Ingot
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
82
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2300
Max Quality
5700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2238
Craftsmanship
2336
