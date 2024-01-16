Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Petrified Orb
Lumber - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A perfect sphere carved from a petrified tree and polished to enhance its natural luster.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Urushi
3
Scarlet Sap
3
Petrified Log
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
