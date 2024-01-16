Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Petrified Orb

A perfect sphere carved from a petrified tree and polished to enhance its natural luster.

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Urushi
3
Scarlet Sap
3
Petrified Log
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
