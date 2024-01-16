Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Patent Leather
Leather - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Saurian leather that has been treated with linseed oil to give it a glossy black finish.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Saurian Skin
3
Shroud Tea Leaves
3
Lampblack Linseed Oil
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
