Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Patent Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Saurian leather that has been treated with linseed oil to give it a glossy black finish.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Saurian Skin
3
Item Icon
Shroud Tea Leaves
3
Item Icon
Lampblack Linseed Oil
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
An Incomplete Glossary of FFXIV Terms for New Players
Nerium,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Goldsmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium