FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Pastoral Oak Cane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

38

40.53

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
4
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
4
Item Icon
Cotton Yarn
4
Item Icon
Scalekin Blood
4
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

