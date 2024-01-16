Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Pastoral Oak Cane
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 38
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
38
Physical Damage
40.53
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
67 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+8
Vitality
+8
Determination
+12
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
38
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Oak Lumber
4
Brass Ingot
4
Cotton Yarn
4
Scalekin Blood
4
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
37
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
128
Max Quality
1220
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
