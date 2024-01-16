Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Panaloaf Yeast
Other - Item Level 530
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This special yeast should greatly improve the powdery texture of panaloaf.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Amra
7
Palm Sugar
7
Lunatender Blossom
7
Crystals
Water Crystal
7
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1950
Max Quality
3720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Amra
7
Palm Sugar
7
Lunatender Blossom
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Water Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1950
Max Quality
3720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall