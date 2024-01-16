Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Palm Ear Cuffs of Healing
Earrings - Item Level 525
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 82
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
296 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+90
Vitality
+85
Spell Speed
+88
Critical Hit
+62
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 72
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ametrine
7
Palm Lumber
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
82
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2300
Max Quality
5700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2238
Craftsmanship
2336
