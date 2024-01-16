Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Arms
Item Icon

Palladium Orrery

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

76

81.07

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Durium Ingot
2
Item Icon
Torreya Lumber
2
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
2
Item Icon
Everborn Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Reisui of Mind
2
Item Icon
Enchanted Palladium Ink
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

