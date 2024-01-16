Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Palladium Earring of Casting
Earrings - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
259 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+47
Spell Speed
+36
Intelligence
+52
Determination
+51
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Triphane
2
Star Spinel
2
Palladium Ingot
2
Everbright Aethersand
2
Grade 2 Reisui of Intelligence
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
