Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Painted Foothills Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Mythrite Ink
6
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
6
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Painted Foothills
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Online Store's New Items Let You Float Like Mary Poppins
Mike Williams
FFXIV Patch 6.1 Has New Mounts and Minions, Like a Nier Pod and Nero Toy Car
Mike Williams
The FFXIV Fan Creations from Korea's 2022 Digital Festival Absolutely Rule
Andrea Shearon