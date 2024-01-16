Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Ornate Fountain

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Decorated with delicate designs and crystal panels, this water feature gushes elegance.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
8
Item Icon
Limestone
8
Item Icon
Ambrosial Water
8
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
8
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

