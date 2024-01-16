Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Ornate Fountain
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Decorated with delicate designs and crystal panels, this water feature gushes elegance.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
8
Limestone
8
Ambrosial Water
8
Bluespirit Tile
8
Mahogany Lumber
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
