Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Open Book

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Opened to the page revealing the most impressively wordy words entirely by accident.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

The Medium Funeral Home Walkthrough Guide - Jack's Tie Clip
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Housing Lottery Schedule: Calendar Cycle for February 2024
Andrea Shearon,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium