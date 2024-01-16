Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oldrose Wall Planter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A riot of vibrant red and pale pink blooms within this quaint wall-mounted box.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
7
Item Icon
Oldrose Seeds
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

