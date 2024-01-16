Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Oddly Specific Wire

Details
Item Details

Metal wire of unusual diameter.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Manasilver Sand
7
Oddly Specific Iron Ore
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

