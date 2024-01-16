Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Oddly Specific Wire
Metal - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Metal wire of unusual diameter.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
35 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Manasilver Sand
7
Oddly Specific Iron Ore
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
4600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Skysteel Tools +1 Guide - Oddly Specific Items List & Locations
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu