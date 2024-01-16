Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Oddly Specific Vellum

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This page has been trimmed and prepared for its likely use in drafting plans.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Zonure Leather
7
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Skin
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Dragonsung Tools Relic Guide - How to Unlock Skysteel Upgrade
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysteel Tools +1 Guide - Oddly Specific Items List & Locations
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu