FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Oddly Specific Silver Nugget
Metal - Item Level 460
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Each specimen must have precisely the correct amount of nuggetiness.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
35 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Dimythrite Sand
7
Oddly Specific Silver Ore
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1909
Max Quality
8100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2055
Craftsmanship
2250
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
