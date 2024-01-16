Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Oddly Specific Silver Nugget

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Each specimen must have precisely the correct amount of nuggetiness.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Dimythrite Sand
7
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Silver Ore
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

