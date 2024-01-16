Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dimythrite Sand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Darkly glowing sand consisting of tiny grains of dimythrite.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Endwalker PSA: Stack and Sort Your Not-So-High Quality FFXIV Items
Nerium
How to get Rubellux Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi