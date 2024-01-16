Destiny 2
Item Icon

Oddly Specific Rivets

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Far too many painstakingly forged metal bolts.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Manasilver Sand
7
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Iron Sand
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

