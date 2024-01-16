Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Oddly Specific Chainmail Sheet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Far too many painstakingly forged metal links, fastened together equally painstakingly.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Iron Ore
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

