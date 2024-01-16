Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Odder Otter Wall Lantern

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wall lantern with an odder otter motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
2
Item Icon
Empyrean Clay
2
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
2
Item Icon
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

