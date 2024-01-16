Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Odder Otter Lantern
Tabletop - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An indoor lantern designed to resemble the oddest of otters.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Crystal Glass
2
Potter's Clay
2
Tallow Candle
2
Palladium Ingot
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
