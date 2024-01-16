Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Odder Otter Lantern

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An indoor lantern designed to resemble the oddest of otters.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
2
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Augmented Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Collectible Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Endwalker Splendorous Tools Steps and Quests
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington