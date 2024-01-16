Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Odder Otter Hanging Andon Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A festive ceiling lamp with an odder otter motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Potash
2
Item Icon
Empyrean Clay
2
Item Icon
Tempered Glass
2
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
2
Item Icon
Silvergrace Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
The Heartfelt Story of the Eorzean Aquarium, a Full-Scale FFXIV Fish Exhibit
Jenny Zheng
How to Farm Tomestones of Causality in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle