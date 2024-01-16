Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Odder Otter Dining Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A dining table with an odder otter motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
2
Item Icon
Empyrean Pine Log
2
Item Icon
Black Willow Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

The Latest FFXIV Patch Shows the English Localization Team's Unhinged Humor
Natalie Flores
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Guide - Everything You Need to Know
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi