FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Obsidian Longpole
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 125
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
58
Physical Damage
60.32
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 52
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
268 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+44
Spell Speed
+44
Intelligence
+46
Determination
+31
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 42
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
125
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Jadeite
4
Void Glue
4
Dragon Obsidian
4
Darksteel Nugget
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
53
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
300
Max Quality
2210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
480
Craftsmanship
519
