Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Obsidian Longpole

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

58

60.32

3.12

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Jadeite
4
Item Icon
Void Glue
4
Item Icon
Dragon Obsidian
4
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
3
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Skysteel Tools +1 Guide - Oddly Specific Items List & Locations
Shikhu
FFXIV Miner Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Grounded Gets Animated TV Adaptation From Star Wars Clone Wars Writer
Andrea Shearon