Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A small table designed in the oasis style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

placeholder
Best Game Soundtracks June 2017
Nate Ewert-Krocker
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Pixie Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Rewards
Mike Williams