Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Stall
Table - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A merchant's stall designed in the oasis style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Linseed Oil
5
Mahogany Lumber
5
Steel Joint Plate
5
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
143
Max Quality
730
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Massive Changes Coming to Crystalline Conflict in Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.5
Mills Webster
Civilization 6 Leaders Guide: Base Game Leaders, Units, Improvements
Dillon Skiffington
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord Factions Guide - Complete Map, Faction Perks, Capitals
Dillon Skiffington