FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Oasis Stall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A merchant's stall designed in the oasis style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Linseed Oil
5
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
5
Item Icon
Steel Joint Plate
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

